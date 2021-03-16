The Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus have agreed to establish three combat training centers for joint training. This was announced on March 16 by Telegram-channel of the Belarusian military department.

In Belarus, it is planned to create a training center for the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. There they will train the crews of the Su-30SM and train Belarusian specialists to work on anti-aircraft missile systems, which are in service with Russia.

In Russia, it is planned to create a combat training center for joint training of the Ground Forces. In addition, we are talking about the formation of a center in the Kaliningrad region on the basis of the Baltic Fleet.

“This direction will make it possible to train Belarusian units on the basis of military units of the Russian Marines equipped with BTR82A,” the Ministry of Defense of the republic explained. “The center will also make it possible to use a modern material base for diving training of Belarusian specialists.”

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Belarus thanked Russia for its help in the hybrid war.