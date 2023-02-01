The fly move

The Belarusian Defense Ministry and its official news outlet, Voen TV, released footage of the final stages of the ongoing joint Russian-Belarusian air force exercises in western Belarus on Tuesday (31 January). The Secretary of the State Security Council Belarusian, Alexander Volfovich, who attended the war games, declared that the exercises were of a defensive nature and did not threaten anyone, unlike those “that we observe in the adjacent territory (of NATO countries, ed.)”. According to reports, The military units involved performed air exercises at the Ruzhany firing range in western Brest Region, Belarus, including exercises to defeat enemy air defense facilities, command and control establishments, and personnel and hardware concentrations military. Fighter jets simulated to provide air support to attack jets and bombers Belarus has insisted the two-week air force exercises, which began on Jan. 16, are defensive in nature to prepare for any combat missions, but the move comes amid growing concern that Moscow is pushing Minsk to participate to the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin, for its part, has denied pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to take a more active role in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Russia and Belarus have also started a week of personnel training for the joint command of their regional grouping of forces, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday (January 31). The training is part of preparations for the joint exercises the two countries will hold in Russia in September, the ministry added in its statement.



01:05