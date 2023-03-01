Ministry of Energy: Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on the formation of gas prices until 2025

Russia and Belarus have signed an agreement regulating the formation of prices for gas supplies to the republic and transportation across the country. The protocol will be valid until December 31, 2025, reported in the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Russia.

Document by the Ministers of Energy of Russia and Belarus Nikolai Shulginov and Viktor Karankevich. In addition, during the meeting they discussed the parallel operation of the energy systems of the two countries. The authorities of the countries paid special attention to the program for the formation of a united gas market of the Union State.

Shulginov said that Russia maintains constant contact with the Belarusian side at various levels.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law that ratifies an agreement with Russia on gas prices. According to the Decree of December 30, the Protocol on amendments to the agreement between Belarus and Russia on the procedure for setting prices (tariffs) for the supply of natural gas to the republic is ratified.