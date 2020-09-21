Secretary of State of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Grigory Rapota said that the sectoral departments of Belarus and the Russian Federation promised to resolve the issue of canceling roaming on the territory of the two countries, the TV channel reports. “Belarus 1”.

According to him, at the last meeting of the ministries, a promise was made to resolve the issue of roaming between Russia and Belarus by the end of the year.

Earlier, Belarus signed a “road map” to abolish roaming with the Russian Federation. Recall that the parties discussed the issue of canceling fees for incoming calls in roaming in 2017 during a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of the Russian Federation and Belarus.