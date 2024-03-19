Lausanne (AFP)

The International Olympic Committee announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes who were allowed to compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris next summer under a neutral flag “will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Games.”

James McCloud, Director of the Olympic Committee, said after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Olympic Committee in Lausanne: The Russian and Belarusian athletes who are competing under a neutral flag “will not be among the delegations and participating teams during the opening ceremony parade, as they are individual athletes.”

Last December, the International Olympic Committee excluded Russia from participating in the 2024 Olympics, but gave the green light to Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete neutrally.

Over the past year, a number of Olympic sports have eased restrictions, allowing athletes from both countries to return to competition under certain conditions. However, Russians and Belarusians remain banned from participating in athletics competitions.