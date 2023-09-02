Ambassadors of Russia and Belarus decided not to invite to the Nobel Prizes

The Nobel Foundation has reconsidered its decision and changed its mind about inviting the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize ceremony in 2023. This is reported on site organizations.

“The decision of the Nobel Foundation to invite all ambassadors to the Nobel Prize ceremony, in accordance with previous practice, caused a strong reaction. (…) The Board of the Nobel Foundation decided to repeat last year’s exception to normal practice, that is, not to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm, ”the statement says.

The fact that the Nobel Foundation decided to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the awards ceremony became known on September 1. After some time, Sweden opposed the invitation of the Russian ambassador to the event. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he would not have invited Russia if he had been in charge of the awards ceremony.

In 2022, the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the Nobel Prizes. The Nobel Foundation made such a decision because of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.