Russia and Belarus 10-day military exercises began on Thursday, amid fears from Western countries that Moscow is planning an escalation in the ukrainian conflict.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in a statement the start of the training maneuvers that should continue until February 20 in Belarus and consist of “suppressing and repelling external aggression.”

The maneuvers exacerbated Russia’s tense relations with the West, which has warned that Moscow deployed at least 100,000 troops to its border with Ukraine in anticipation of a possible invasion.

What are military exercises?

These exercises, the largest military deployment in Belarus since the Cold Waraccording to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, have aroused concern in the Kiev government and its Western partners, who accuse Moscow of preparing an invasion of Ukraine.

During the exercises, defense operations of the Russia-Belarus State Union will be rehearsed against external aggression and also actions of anti-terrorist fight.

​For these exercises, S-400 long-range anti-aircraft defense systems were deployed at a military base in the Brest region, bordering Ukraine and Poland. These missile batteries, which need less than five minutes to be operational, have a range of up to 400 kilometers.

Russia also reported the participation of Su-25SM ground-attack aircraft, which are usually based in the Far East, and a dozen Su-35 fourth-generation fighters.

It is the largest military deployment in Belarus since the Cold War.

What does the West say?

Yes, the magnitude may be greater than before, but also the situation is much more tense

The White House He denounced that Russia has already deployed 5,000 Russian soldiers on the border between Ukraine and Belarus, and plans to increase that number to 30,000 men. Such deployment would include Iskander tactical missileswhich according to the Russian military are capable of overcoming the US anti-missile shield, although the Ministry of Defense has not reported this.

Moscow and Minsk have defended the “transparency” of the joint exercises, which would not exceed the limits contemplated by international agreements, while accusing NATO of more than doubling its exercises in the last year and expanding its military presence near the borders of both countries.

The Kremlin defended this Wednesday the magnitude of the military exercises in Belarus, pointing out that both countries are subjected to “unprecedented threats”.

“These are not the first joint exercises to be held in Belarus. They are held periodically. Yes, the magnitude may be greater than before, but also the situation is much more tense,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Moscow assures that the Russian units will return to their permanent locations at the end of the exercises.

The Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, defended this Wednesday the scope of the military exercises in Belarus.

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz TrussHe was in Moscow on Thursday for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to urge the Kremlin to desist from an attack or face “massive consequences” from Western sanctions.

Neither Moscow nor Minsk have revealed the number of soldiers participating in the exercises, but U.S He has said that Russia planned to send 30,000 soldiers to various regions of Belarus.

Facing Western concerns, the Kremlin has insisted it has no intention of leaving its troops permanently in Belarus.

The russian ministry of defense it said on Thursday that its military personnel would train to reinforce sections of the Belarusian border to block arms and ammunition from being shipped into the country, among other scenarios.

AFP and EFE

