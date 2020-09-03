Russia and Belarus have agreed on the issue of payment for energy carriers at the talks in Minsk. BelTA informs about it with reference to the statement of the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The head of the Russian government did not disclose the details of the agreements reached, but said that Moscow is interested in deepening cooperation with Minsk and filling it with new content.

In early August 2020, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called Russian energy prices unfair for the republic. Minsk has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Moscow’s tax maneuver, which implies a gradual zeroing of the export duty, since it leads to an increase in the cost of fuel for Belarus. Currently, the republic buys Russian oil at lower domestic prices.

In addition, since the beginning of 2020, Lukashenko has been demanding from Russia to provide a discount on gas. According to the president of the republic, now Belarus buys gas at higher prices than European buyers. Minsk has a debt for fuel to Gazprom in the amount of $ 273 million, but the Belarusian side does not recognize the debt. According to her version, the difference in numbers arose due to discrepancies in the fuel accounting method.