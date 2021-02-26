Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz agreed today, Friday, to hold talks on the joint delivery and production of the “Sputnik-V” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

A statement issued by the Russian presidency stated, “The issues of facing the outbreak of Coronavirus infection were discussed in detail, including the possibility of supplying Austria with the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine, as well as establishing joint production for it.”

The Russian statement was issued following a phone call between the Russian president and the Austrian chancellor, while many European Union countries are facing a slowdown in vaccination campaigns against the virus, after suffering problems in the supply of vaccines.

Several European Union member states, including Germany and Spain, said that they would be interested in the Russian vaccine if it obtained the approval of European regulatory bodies, while Hungary requested doses of the vaccine on its own.

Russia approved the “Sputnik-V” vaccine last August.

This February, the scientific journal “The Lancet” published results showing that the vaccine is safe and effective by more than 90 percent.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which contributed to financing the development of the vaccine, said that more than 35 countries have authorized the use of the vaccine.