Last February, the United States of America and the Russian Federation extended the “New START” arms control treaty for a period of five years, despite the differences between the two sides, which continue to interact today. And if the differences between the two worlds did not stop since the Second World War, through the era of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the socialist system on the one hand, and the Western capitalist camp led by the United States on the other hand, then the curve of the relationship between Washington and Moscow today is heading to a state of crisis and perhaps deterioration.

The dispute erupted often between Washington and Moscow on many issues, but relations appeared to be at their worst, after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “killer.” With the increasing declarations and mutual hostile measures between the two parties, the latest of which will not be the approval of the Russian government, two weeks ago, to a list called the “non-friendly” list, which included only two countries, the United States of America and the Czech Republic, as they are “two countries that commit unfriendly actions towards Russia.” And its citizens and Russian legal entities ». The United States and Russia have engaged in a reciprocal process of expelling each other’s diplomats due to US sanctions against the Russian Federation, and accusations of piracy and interference in the US elections. For its part, the Czech Republic accused the Kremlin of being behind the explosion of an ammunition depot in 2014. Disputes have long simmered over Russia’s “Alexei Navalny” exhibition prison, which was poisoned, as well as the cyber attacks attributed to the Russian state against US government agencies, and the way Russia deals with neighboring Ukraine.

Both sides consider that its steps come in the context of responding to hostile steps taken by the second party. The recent US escalation against Russia can be explained by the fact that President Biden is trying to change the lenient image towards Russia that both former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump walked on, especially regarding issues of Crimea annexation, the Syrian crisis, interference in the 2016 US presidential elections and an attempt to influence the 2020 elections … in an attempt. To show a greater degree of firmness toward Russia. Many observers note Biden’s focus on the “Russian threat” and the “Chinese threat” as well, and their impact on US interests, with the new US president’s efforts to restore his country’s role in the world.

For its part, Russia, without forgetting China, has global ambitions in terms of curbing US global supremacy and establishing a multi-polar international system, in light of the relationship based on “strategic pragmatism” between Moscow and Beijing, which is based on a set of common interests, foremost of which is confronting the United States. .

The current crisis between the United States and Russia raises questions about the future of their relationship during the current US administration. In this context, it is unlikely that a major escalation will occur between the two countries, with a bet that the future of relations will continue to revolve in the current circle: reaching common understandings on the issues agreed upon, as happened in the extension of the New Start agreement, while the tension in relations remains Without expecting any “strategic understanding” between them.