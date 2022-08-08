In November of this year, Algeria will host the joint Russian-Algerian anti-terrorist exercise “Desert Shield – 2022” for the first time at the Hammagir training ground. This was reported in the press service of the Southern Military District (SMD) on August 9.

“In the province of Bechar of the Algerian People’s Democratic Republic, the second – final – planning conference was held to prepare for the joint Russian-Algerian exercise. Representatives of the command of the Southern Military District and the Algerian National People’s Army approved the timing, concept and scenario of the exercise, the composition of forces and means, and also determined the theme, goals, tasks and stages of the joint exercise, ”the material says.

The exercises are planned to involve 80 servicemen of the motorized rifle formations of the Southern Military District stationed in the North Caucasus, and about 80 military armed forces of Algeria. The soldiers will work out the search, detection and destruction of terrorist groups in the desert.

The countries agreed on the exercise plan, the organization of logistics, including the procedure for accommodation and meals for military personnel.

Earlier, on August 4, it became known that more than 250 Belarusian soldiers would take part in the Vostok-2022 exercises. At the end of July, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the military exercises would work out the use of groupings of troops to ensure security in the Eastern Region.