Russian historian and analyst Valery Garbuzov has been fired as director of the Institute for the United States and Canada of the Academy of Sciences, a liberal and open institution. In recent days he had published a long article in which he described the absurdity of state propaganda, condemned anti-Western rhetoric and debunked the Kremlin’s imperial ambitions.

“There are only two informal empires on the planet today, the United States and China. Russia is a former empire, the heir to the Soviet superpower, suffering from a painful syndrome of loss of imperial greatness,” wrote Garbuzov in the article published at the end of August by Nezavissima Gazeta and on the Riac website, the Russian Council for International Relations, a ‘think tank’ financed by the Kremlin, from which it was later removed.

“The fact that Russia exhibits a pronounced post-imperial syndrome today is more a tragic pattern than a historical anomaly. Its peculiarity is that it did not appear immediately after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, but made itself felt much later, “when Putin came to power. More than 30 years later the retarded syndrome, the occurrence of which was not previously given great importance, has taken on a menacing character,” added Garbuzov.

“Russia replaces the illusions of real information and places itself in a frozen time, in its reliance on the Father Tsar, hopelessly seeking to return to its lost grandeur, its lost territories and its lost global influence. The Russia that today it is going through the extremely painful post-imperial syndrome, it is also trying to define its own global geopolitical agenda. But it is still too eclectic, shaky and unstable”.

This balance, continues the analyst, is based on “a set of ideas of Eurasianism, of the ‘Russian world’, of an aggressive anti-American confrontation with the unipolar world and the ‘decadent’ West as a whole. It also contains the ideas of sovereign democracy, deep people, nostalgia for traditional values ​​and the orthodox faith. All these elements are held together by a conservative glue that connects these different components. The purpose of all this is quite obvious: to plunge society into a world of illusions accompanied by a patriotic and great power rhetoric the deliberate and indefinite maintenance of power at any cost, of property and of the political regime by the elites currently in power and the oligarchies that integrate them”.