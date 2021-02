Protesters hope Putin will disappear. However, Putin’s regime may continue to live after him.

Rhythmic the cry echoed in the fall of 2011 on Nevsky highway in St. Petersburg and since then it has been heard in every president Vladimir Putinia protest in Russia: Rossiya without Putin, Russia without Putin!

Quite a little has been thought about what Russia would be like without Putin. He once is firmly in the lead of Russia and can remain in it under the new constitution until 2036.