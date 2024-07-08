Russia | An organization operating in Finland was put on Russia’s “undesirable” list

Russia|The democratic community of Russian-speakers in Finland opposes the war in Ukraine and Russian corruption.

Russia has declared the Finnish Russian-speaking democratic community in Russia an “undesirable” actor.

The community is organized by In Finland, for example, events and opposition opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine To Alexei Navalny commemorative night. My own according to their website the community supports the change of the political system in Russia and opposes the Russian leader Vladimir Putin dictatorship.

The community has also invited politicians belonging to the Russian opposition to Finland. In February, Putin critic and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky and belonging to the Russian opposition Anastasia Shevchenko visited Helsinki at an event organized by the community.

When Russia designates an entity as “undesirable”, it defines the threat to the national security of the country in question, according to Radio Free Europe in the articlewhich deals with declaring it as unwanted.

In practice, however, Russia uses the declaration to silence voices that do not align with the Kremlin’s views.

On the “undesirable” list maintained by Russia was already two Finnish operators: EastCham Finland kauppakamariyhdistys ry and International Russian Radio & Television, i.e. IRR-TV.

EastCham is an expert and advocacy organization that provides internationalization services for Finnish companies. IRR-TV, on the other hand, is a media broadcasting organization.