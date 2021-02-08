The country is notorious for its persecution of homosexuals. A Russian association for the defense of LGBT rights compared to a “removal”, Monday February 8, the arrest of two Chechen men who were transferred in troubled conditions to Chechnya. Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Issayev were apprehended by law enforcement on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod, western Russia, and met on Saturday in a police station in the town of Gudermes, Chechnya, 1,700 kilometers away. in the South, according to the NGO “LGBT Set”.

They were held in a detention center in the Urus-Martan district of Chechnya, she said in a statement sent to AFP. The lawyer sent by the NGO on the spot, Mark Alekseïev, went to this detention center on Monday, but was informed by his employees that the two men did not want to benefit from his services. “It’s a violation of all standards” legal, rebelled Mark Alekseyev, after being denied access to Ismail Issaev and Salekh Magamadov.

On Sunday, a close associate of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Akhmed Doudayev, assured that the two men had “confessed to providing aid to a member of an illegal armed group”, killed during an operation by anti-terrorist forces on January 20. Lawyer Mark Alekseev for his part accused the authorities of having “deliberately disseminated false information about the fate” of the two young men. According to him, “the confession was most likely obtained through threats and pressure”.

LGBT Set said on Saturday that they feared the two men, one of whom is a minor, might be “in danger of death” in Chechnya. They had been evacuated with the help of this NGO in July 2020 out of this Russian Caucasian republic with a Muslim majority and led with an iron fist by Ramzan Kadyrov.