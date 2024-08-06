Russia: Italian man flies drone near Kremlin, arrested

An Italian man was stopped by Russian police for flying a drone in Moscow, near the Kremlin, law enforcement officials told Tass. “The accident occurred yesterday afternoon,” the source told the Russian agency, “a drone was detected over Zaryadye Park, which immediately attracted the attention of law enforcement. They immediately identified the drone operator, who turned out to be an Italian citizen who works as a flight attendant for an Italian airline. He was detained.” The man claimed that he was unaware of the ban on drones in Moscow and that he simply wanted to take picturesque shots of the center of the Russian capital. The drone used was seized and will be examined.