Russia An inexplicable series of events became the fate of the expedition in 1959 – Now the study offers a solution to the mystery of the Djatlov gorge

In January In 1959, a ten-person expedition embarked on a cross-country skiing trip in the Russian Urals. The target group, consisting mainly of students from the Ural Polytechnic Institute, was Mount Otorten in the Sverdlovsk region. The group was led by a 23-year-old Igor Djatlov.

The journey passed through a snowy wilderness and in less than a week, apparently on February 1, the group arrived at the edge of the highlands about ten kilometers from Otorten.

The place is called Holat-Sjahli in the Mans language, To a dead mountain.

One the group members had decided to turn back in the middle of the trip, so the expedition, which had been reduced to nine people, set up the tent as a resting place.

A photograph of the setting up of the camp was captured.

It was the last of the expedition, for after that evening nothing was heard from the group’s nine men, seven men and two women.

The expedition took plenty of photographs on its way. This is reportedly the last of them and was taken at a time when group members were digging in the snow for space to set up a tent.­

For the next 60 years, scientists have been trying to figure out what happened to the expedition during the night hours.

On a hike the search for missing students began a few weeks later. At the end of February, the seekers ran into a horrible sight at Holat-Sjahl: the tent set up by the ski expedition had been torn to shreds and looked as if it had been cut open from the inside.

No obvious reason for the incident was found at the scene.

Then, near the tent, the body of one expedition member was found frozen in a snow project.

The body of a member of an expedition found near the tent.­

The following within months, the snow began to reveal the extent of the tragedy: all members of the ski team were found dead in the vicinity of the tent.

The findings deepened the mystery of the case even further, as some of the expedition members had apparently left the tent on their own in the cold wilderness barefoot wearing only their underwear. Part of the crowd had also suffered serious injuries, such as fractures of the skull and chest.

Was the group perhaps attacked? But if there was, why weren’t all the dead there were traces of bodily injuries? Second, the injuries were very large to be man-made.

And could the cause have been an avalanche? Nor did it seem realistic, as the scene of the accident had not been covered in snow brought by a possible avalanche.

Despite investigations, no clear cause for death could be said. Soviet researchers concluded the deaths were due to “unknown forces of nature”.

The scene of the strange deaths was eventually named after Igor Djatlov, the leader of the Djatlov gorge group.

Proceedings gave birth to a number of different theories over the following decades.

Advertising poster for Devil’s Pass, directed by Renny Harlin.­

It was alleged that radiation was found in the clothes of the dead. The military was suspected of covering up a missed missile test in the area. In the most imaginative theories, even a snowman was suggested to have attacked the camp.

Even a Finnish director Renny Harlin presented his own theory at the 2013 graduate Devil’s Pass in his horror film.

In Harlin’s film, five American students get a scholarship to get on-site to investigate and describe what happened to Djatlov and his partners.

The film, which received poor reviews from critics, gives the mystery a supernatural endeavor involving secret army experiments, mutant humans, and teleportation.

For decades later, Russian investigators officially re-investigated the events.

According to an investigation that ended in 2019, the Expedition’s Deaths would have been caused by an avalanche that struck the camp unexpectedly.

Still, however, the investigators were unable to fully explain how an avalanche was possible if there were no signs of it at the scene of the accident.

Even the injuries of the victims were not the kind that avalanche victims usually get.

This week Communications Earth and Environment however, a published study may finally explain the strange sequence of events.

Snow simulations using scientists Johan Gaume and Alexander M. Puzrin ended up concluding that there was indeed an avalanche behind the deaths.

Unlike avalanches that kill people in general, the landslide in the Djatlov gorge was small but locally strong. In their study, Gaume and Puzrin ended up with the theory that the tent of the ski expedition was perhaps only five meters wide by a tightly packed snow wall. The force of the strike could even correspond to a car crashing into a tent.

Theory would explain why the members of the Russian expedition did not have time to leave the tent fast enough and why those left under the avalanche suffered such serious injuries.

It would also explain why the searchers did not notice any signs of landslides: a relatively small block of snow had probably already been covered in new snow when they arrived.

The animations below show the effects of a local avalanche on humans simulated by researchers. Disneys, among others, were used in the simulations Flozentechnology used in animated films. Based on the simulations, the researchers concluded that the landslide would have caused serious injuries to those sleeping in the tent.

The diaries left behind by the crowd also show that there were strong winds in the area before the accident, which could, with the researchers, exacerbate the danger of an avalanche.

Researchers according to Djatlov’s group had also not camped on a slope as low as previously imagined. There was plenty of deep snow next to the tent, they said, which could get over the unsuspecting expedition.

“They were confused by the local terrain,” says Alexander M. Puzrin, a researcher at the Swiss National University of Technology. To National Geographic.

A drawing used in the study to depict a hikers tent and the surrounding deep snow mass.­

Professional climber interviewed by the magazine Freddie Wilkinson considers the theory to be convincing.

“I am absolutely convinced that the tragedy was caused by wind and snow deposition, as well as the fact that they camped on a ridge,” Wilkinson says.

Fresh thus, the investigation may reveal why the expedition tent was destroyed and some members of the crowd suffered serious injuries to their bodies. However, the fate of the other members is uncertain.

However, investigators believe the members of the expedition, who were rescued from the tent into the night in their underwear, tried to transport their injured comrades to safety. Eventually, everyone died of either injuries sustained in an avalanche or hypothermia caused by biting frost.

Although scholar Johan Gaume believes the mystery of the Djatlov Gorge is now solved, he knows that the explanation does not please everyone.

“People don’t want that [syyn] to be an avalanche, It’s too normal, ”Gaume commented to National Geographic.

“People want to come up with unlikely scenarios for dying in the wilderness because we can never know with 100 percent accuracy what happened.”