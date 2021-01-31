Russia An HS correspondent watched as the Navalnyi protests exceptionally shut down Moscow: “They clearly don’t want pictures of the big crowd today.”

On Sunday, on behalf of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, demonstrations were held again in dozens of cities. HS’s Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen testified how the police’s grips were clearly tougher than before.

Moscow

On Sunday Moscow was closed.

Police had previously announced that they would isolate a large part of the city center and close seven metro stations to allow the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin supporters could not gather for a demonstration in Lubyanka Square.

In the morning, however, it became clear that the closed area was clearly larger than reported. Police had isolated most of the other squares in the center as well to prevent protesters from changing venue.

“They clearly don’t want pictures of the big crowds today,” the twenties Alexei said eleven, i.e. an hour before the announced start time, at the Tsvetnoi boulevard metro station, from which access to the city center was denied.

He was his friend Diman with going to the protest, but still waited for information on where it would be held.

Sunday the wave of protests was the second since Navalnyi, who had recovered from the Novichok poisoning, returned from Germany two weeks ago. He was arrested for passport control and has been behind bars since then.

The first demonstrations convened by Navalny were seen last Saturday, with people protesting in more than a hundred cities. At least 40,000 people arrived in and around Pushkin Square in Moscow.

So a battle of wills was expected on Sunday. The opposition wanted to show people on the streets and the protest mood was deep, while those in power wanted to prevent big rallies. The closure of the capital’s city center was a testament to the power of those in power, but it also revealed nervousness.

Until two weeks ago, the message from those in power was that Navalnyi is an insignificant actor. Now he is repeatedly talked about on state television channels, which portrays him as a Western agent. Almost all of his associates have been arrested.

On Sunday A kind of cat and mouse game was seen in Moscow.

The city center was almost deserted during the day. The luxury department store Tsum, the glorious shopping mall Gum and most of the big malls were closed. Many shops, cafes and restaurants were closed. The streets were lined with riot fences, and the movement was little like cops. Lubyanka was isolated within a radius of more than a hundred meters.

Protesters fists upright in Moscow on Sunday.­

Thus, representatives of Navalny urged people to gather for Suharevskaya and Krasnie Vorota. The riot police followed, so a crowd set out to move to the three-station square. From there, it later moved to Matrosskaya Tishina Prison, where Navalnyi sits.

However, it was virtually impossible to estimate the number of participants as people were scattered over a wide area along the streets and side streets. However, there were several thousand people in the afternoon on and around the three-station square in the afternoon.

The police began hard arrests already in Suharevskaya. Already there, several passing motorists rang the horns in support of the protesters.

“I think the grips look harder now than last Saturday on Pushkin Square,” the fifties Viktor said.

“That’s when they caught people on the menus, really just young people. Now, I’ve already seen them host already more adult. “

The police extracts were clearly harsher. In Moscow, riot police dragged people on the ground, used remote cripples and many times clearly tried to hurt the detainees. In St. Petersburg, unconscious people were also carried on tube buses.

According to OVD-Info, which monitors the arrests, almost 4,000 people had already been apprehended in the early part of the country, but thought the correct figure was clearly higher. Among them was Navalny’s wife Julia Navalnaya.

Security forces captured thousands of people during Sunday’s protests.­

From Sakharovskaya towards the stations with his girlfriends walked in his forties Ksenja had paid attention to the number of police officers, various special forces and all kinds of special vehicles.

“Are we preparing for a military parade here,” he joked.

He then became serious and said he was happy with the display of strength. For him, it shows that those in power are scared and take the opposition seriously.

However, hard grips clearly also act as a deterrent. The protest group was more nervous than before and went to panic runs more sensitively than before.

Protesters among them were old Navalny supporters as well as those enraged by Navalny’s latest video.

Now a video that has been clicked on more than 100 million times, Navalnyi tells of a palace of more than a billion euros, which he said was built by the president. To Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin also had to comment on the video, and by the end of the week it became the line for that billionaire Arkadi Rotenberg has built it into an apartment hotel.

“Navalnyi took the palace from Papa and gave it to Rotenberg,” Dima said hesitantly in the morning on Tsevtnoi Boulevard.

Pappa is a common nickname for Putin by the opposition.

Indeed, some protesters carried toilet brushes again, which have become one of the symbols of the protests. According to Navalny, when a toilet brush worth hundreds of euros had been ordered for the palace.

Protesters waved toilet brushes on Sunday in Moscow.­

However, this time too, a large number were those for whom the treatment of Navalny is too rude. For many, Navalny has become the only hope for change.

Ksenja said she didn’t even like Navalny before. Now, however, he needs to be supported, he said.

Moscow in addition, demonstrations were again held in dozens of cities, the largest of which were in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, and Yekaterinburg.

A total of tens of thousands of people were on the move.

“These numbers of people are not yet forcing those in power to make any changes, but are maintaining some kind of pressure,” Viktor said to Sakharovskaya.

The next turning point is already on Tuesday, when Navalnyi will be in court. Authorities want to make his previous parole unconditional because he violated probation provisions in the fall while recovering in Berlin. Even the original verdict was political, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay Navalny compensation.

“Don’t you make him sit down,” Viktor said.

The Navalny staff has convened the following demonstrations on Tuesday.