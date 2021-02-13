Russia An experienced stone face “can be charming and cunning at the same time” – Who has robbed the EU of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov?

Lavrov, 70, internalized international politics in a UN career, and in recent years has been able to explain Russia’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

“EUROPEAN UNION is an unreliable partner, ”said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated last week in Moscow. Next to him stood the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, whose rare visit to Russia was already considered a doomed company.

A couple of days after that, Lavrov performed on a Russian talk show and continued his exceptionally loud rhetoric.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves from world life, but we need to prepare for this. If you want peace, prepare for war”, Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia is ready to sever relations with the EU if sanctions are imposed on Russia that pose a risk to its economy.

The visit of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (right) to Moscow last week attracted much criticism.­

In many in other parts of the world, presidents, prime ministers and foreign policy leaders change with the election. In Russia, the face remains fairly the same from year to year or at most slightly obsolete.

After Russia has been negotiating with foreign powers, for more than 15 years the issue has had the same square face behind frameless glasses. That man is Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister since 2004.

Finnish leaders have also encountered Lavrov several times in this millennium, with a long diplomatic career behind him. The next high-level meeting is ahead of Monday, when the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto meets Lavrov in St. Petersburg.

This comes at a time when EU-Russia relations are in a very tense state.

Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov was born in 1950 in Moscow to a family of an Armenian father and a Russian mother born in Georgia. At school, Lavrov was adept at physics and dreamed of a career as a naturalist, but eventually ended up studying international politics at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

After graduating in 1972, Lavrov began his diplomatic career at the Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka. Unusual language skills can be undone from this period: in addition to perfect English, Lavrov speaks French and Sinhalese.

In the 1980s, Lavrov moved to New York to the Russian embassy, ​​where he spent several years. In New York, Lavrov also met and networked with many Western diplomats and future heads of state.

In 2012, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in passing in the cup of Martti Ahtisaari’s Small Parliament. In the background Erkki Tuomioja.­

First The HS news, in which Lavrov is mentioned by name, dates from 1993. Lavrov, who served as deputy foreign minister at the time, said Russia was ready to send peacekeepers to Bosnia.

However, the Deputy Foreign Minister’s wash was urgent, and in 1994 Lavrov returned to New York as Russia’s UN ambassador. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he sat at the heart of international politics, frequently chairing the UN Security Council. The Balkan war with its solutions, the disarmament of Iraq and, finally, the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 became familiar.

In 2000, came to power Vladimir Putin appointed Lavrov as Foreign Minister in 2004. Since then, Lavrov has been the one to explain and justify to the outside powers Russia’s increasingly aggressive policy, sometimes in the Crimean conquest, sometimes in the Ukrainian war, sometimes in the Syrian war.

Lavrovin those who met or worked with him do not appear to have any doubts about Lavrov’s gifts in the field of foreign policy and diplomacy.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov negotiated the disarmament of Syria’s chemical weapons in Geneva in 2013.­

Russia expert at British Chatham House Bobo Lo has described Lavrov as a “tough, reliable, extremely sophisticated negotiator”.

Former Finnish Foreign Minister Alexander Stubb recently described on Twitter Lavrov as “perhaps the most experienced diplomat in the industry”.

“Lavrov can be charming and cunning at the same time. Always Putin’s messenger. Always pursue Russia’s interests, ”Stubb wrote.

Yet more direct and negative assessments have been heard. The President of the United States George W. Bushin the High Representative for Foreign Affairs has called Lavrov a “perfect asshole,” while Hillary Clinton has said Lavrov treated him like an idiot at a meeting.

Lavrov has been nicknamed “Mr. Njet” by Western diplomats because he is considered by many to be an inflexible Kremlin messenger. Donald Trumpin served as Foreign Minister for a while Rex Tillerson has said he cannot “tango with Lavrov because he is forbidden to dance”.

Lavrov, 70, is a chain smoker who is remembered for his reluctant resistance when the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan once drove a smoking ban to the UN headquarters in New York.

Iraqi UN envoy Nizar Hamdoon (left) spoke with Russian envoy Sergei Lavrov after the United States and Britain struck Iraq in December 1998.­

What about then Lavrov’s perceptions of Russia’s neighboring country Finland?

Lavrov last visited Finland in 2019, when a meeting of the Arctic Council was held in Rovaniemi. At the time, Lavrov also met briefly with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeon, but the content of the meeting was not made public.

Lavrov has granted an interview to Helsingin Sanomat only once, in 2007, when he answered questions by e-mail.

Already at that time, concerns had been raised in the West about Russia’s democratic development and more aggressive foreign policy. Lavrov noted that democracy was operating “normally” in Russia and said estimates of Russia’s aggressive foreign policy were “false”.

At the time, Lavrov also estimated that Finland was hardly applying for membership in the military alliance NATO.

“To our understanding, the Finnish leadership consistently emphasizes the effort to continue the policy of non-participation in military alliances,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov considered the relations between Finland and Russia to be exemplary.

“We value these relations and consider Finland a reliable partner.”

Foreign Ministers Ilkka Kanerva and Sergei Lavrov in Moscow in 2007.­

Now however, the time is different. Relations between Russia and the West cooled already with the conquest of Crimea and the wars between Ukraine and Syria. Recently, there has been particular concern in the West about the opposition figure Alexei Navalnyin poisoning and imprisonment following an assassination attempt.

Finland may still have a special relationship with Russia, but at the same time Finland stands on the EU line, which is considering tightening sanctions on Russia.

That is, in a political alliance that, in Lavrov’s words, is an “unreliable partner”.

