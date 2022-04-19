Russia-Ukraine war, Putin is about to enter the “black list”

There war in Ukraine it started again with even more force in the late evening yesterday. THE Russians they started the offensive on Donbass. Anti-aircraft sirens are sounded in several cities, resulting in missile attacks and carpet bombing. Putin gave the ok to start the so-called phase 2. The Department of Defense of the United States makes it known that “there are 76 battle groups of the Russian battalion in the eastern region of Ukraine and in the south-east of the country. About 11 of these have been added in the last few days “, according to a senior official of the Department of Defense. The so-called BTGs are typically composed of elements of combined weapons, such as air defense, armor, tactical vehicles, artillery, helicopters, technical and logistic support. In addition to the 76 BTGs, there are around 22 BTGs north of Ukraine that are likely to come stocked And take shelterthe official added.

The United States do not exclude the possibility of officially considering the Russia as one “state sponsor “of terrorismwhich would involve a new series of sanctions And restrictions. State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We stay evaluating carefully the facts and what the law says – explained Price – if there are the conditions, and we will be given the legal possibility to act, we will do it“. The status of ‘sponsor of terrorism‘is awarded to those countries that appear to have “repeatedly given support to acts of international terrorism”. Last week the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he had asked the American president Joe Biden to take this step and consider Russia a terrorist state. There are currently four countries in the “blacklist”: North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria.

