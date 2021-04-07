Russia Amnesty: Navalvi conditions in prison are equivalent to torture, which could gradually kill him

The Secretary-General of the Human Rights Organization is concerned about the treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in prison.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International estimates that the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin conditions in prison correspond to torture, which may slowly kill him.

The organization’s statement on Wednesday was reported by the news agency Reuters.

According to Amnesty, Navalnyi, who was poisoned last year, is now being subjected to sleep deprivation, that is, he is being monitored. He also does not have access to a doctor he could trust in prison.

“Russia and the Russian authorities may put him in a situation that will result in a slow death. They’re trying to hide what’s happening to him, ”said the secretary general of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard To Reuters.

“The Russian authorities are clearly violating his rights. We need to do more, ”Callamard said.

“They have already tried to kill him, now they have arrested him and ordered him to prison conditions equivalent to torture.”

On Monday, Callamard demanded that Navalny be guaranteed proper health care.

Navalnyi started a hunger strike at Pokrov Prison Camp last week with the goal of getting the prison to provide him with proper health care for back and leg problems.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on Navalny’s health, saying it belongs to the state’s prison administration. The penitentiary commented last week that Navalnyi will receive all the necessary care.

Navalnyi was transferred to the hospital ward of the prison camp earlier this week. According to Russian media, he is suspected of having a respiratory infection.

In February, two and a half year prison sentence received Navalnyi was arrested in January, when he returned to Russia after hospital treatment in Germany last summer’s poisoning. Navalnyi has accused the Russian regime of poisoning.

Navalny’s verdict is considered political, as he is the most prominent critic of President Putin’s regime.