American journalist Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia: he is considered a CIA spy

Evan Gershkovich, journalist American of the Wall Street Journal, was sentenced by Russian justice to 16 years in prison for espionageHis trial took place in record times And behind closed doors in the Sverdlovsk Regional Court, in Yekaterinburg. After the first hearing on June 26, today’s hearing, Friday, July 19, was the definitive. Now, the 32-year-old reporter will have to go through 16 years in prison following an already highly criticized trial. Initially, theprosecution had asked for 18 years in prison for the young reporter, then, fortunately, they lowered themselves.

Gershkovich was accused of having collected, under the orders of the CIA, sensitive information on the Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil, a tank factory. Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, had denounced the existence of “irrefutable evidence” of the journalist’s guilt, evidence that, however, no one has ever seen and which, as many have noted, will never be seen. For these reasons, Evan Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 while he was at work in the city of Yekaterinburg. It turns out to be the first western journalist accused of espionage in Russia since the time ofSoviet Union.

The United States and the Wall Street Journal have rejected any accusation and have declared ““scandalous” the sentence against Gershkovish. The persecution of this young American reporter does not seem to have an explanation. Many believe that it could be used as “exchange” by Russia for the release of prisoners detainees in the United States.