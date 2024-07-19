Russian courts sentenced American journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on Friday for espionage, Russia’s official RIA news agency reported. The State Department has declined to confirm whether there are any talks on a prisoner exchange, but said Thursday it was seeking the release of Gershkovich and another imprisoned American, former Marine Paul Whelan, as soon as possible.

#Russia #American #journalist #Evan #Gershkovich #sentenced #years #prison #espionage