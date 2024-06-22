This morning the Pope received in audience Ivan Soltanovsky, ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Holy See. He lets the Vatican know.

At the center of the meeting was the proposal put forward by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, as announced by the Russian diplomatic representative himself, according to what the Ria Novosti agency reports.

“We discussed the Ukrainian issue, including the conditions for a peaceful solution” recently expressed by Putin and “I expressed gratitude to the Pontiff for his constantly balanced position”, the ambassador said, referring to the Russian leader’s proposal which provides , among other things, the international recognition of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia (Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) as well as the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions.

The ambassador then noted that Francis is constantly seeking a diplomatic solution, “understanding the complexity of the international conflict.” The Pope and Soltanovsky also highlighted the role of the Pontiff’s envoy to Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, “in the resolution of a whole series of humanitarian issues”.

Finally, the diplomat highlighted that “the Vatican realizes the futility of the peace process without the participation of Russia”, expressing its willingness to continue a “regular and confidential dialogue between Russia and the Holy See”.