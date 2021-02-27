The third phase of clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, of a single dose, began this Saturday in Moscow with the inoculation of almost 500 volunteers.

“Today the first participants of the Sputnik Light vaccine research were vaccinated. As the volunteers pass the checks, the number of vaccinated will increase,” explained the head of Social Development of the Mayor’s Office of the Russian capital, Anastasía Rákova, according to cited the Interfax agency.

The official pointed out that at the moment there is an active registration process for volunteer applications, of which 490 underwent medical check-ups in the last two days and were vaccinated this Saturday.

Rákova added that the Sputnik Light will be used in the future. as a complement to the Sputnik V vaccine, that it does require two doses, like those of other laboratories that produce them in different countries.

The official recalled that any adult over 18 years of age and without medical contraindications can participate in the trials.

The Russian authorities say that the Sputnik Light vaccine is safe, but its effectiveness must be verified in older people. Photo: EFE

Sputnik Light is a one-component vaccine that will protect against coronavirus for a period of 4-5 months, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

Rákova had previously stated that it is planned to verify the hypothesis that the replication of vaccination allows obtaining a sufficient level of antibodies to guarantee the protection of humans.

“If this idea is confirmed, then Sputnik Light can be used together with Sputnik V to revaccinate those vaccinated, or apply Sputnik Light to people who, after having suffered coronavirus, developed insufficient amounts of antibodies or if the level of these decreases, “he explained.

Already on February 18, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, announced that 10 polyclinics in the capital would participate in this international phase, with a total of 6,000 volunteers, 3,000 from Moscow and the rest of the United Arab Emirates.

Unlike Centro Gamaleya’s Sputnik V, which requires two injections with a 21-day hiatus, Sputnik Light consists of a single dose.

A line to get an injection of the Sputnik vaccine in front of a coronavirus vaccination center in Moscow, days ago. Photo: EFE

They study the efficacy in older people

The director of the Gamaleya Institute, the body responsible for developing the drug, Alexandr Gintsburg, explained that the safety of the single-dose vaccine is “proven”, but its efficacy for use among the elderly has yet to be studied.

In his opinion, Sputnik Light will serve to reduce mortality in situations where it is impossible to inoculate the two doses necessary to boost immunity.

Gintsburg added that the Sputnik Light will be used in countries that are not capable of developing their own vaccine and they do not have sufficient resources to acquire in a timely manner those manufactured in other nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the “Sputnik Light” in mid-December at the annual press conference, the efficiency of which he estimated at 85%.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FIDR), Kiril Dmitriev, explained that Sputnik Light is aimed at the foreign market, and “it can become an interim and effective solution for many countries that are at the peak of the disease and want to save as many lives as possible.”

Source: EFE

CB