Sunday, April 7, 2024
Russia | Almost 4,500 people were evacuated after the dam was destroyed, including about 1,100 children

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2024
in World Europe
The dam broke on Friday after heavy rains.

in Russia Almost 4,500 people have been evacuated in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg Region due to flooding. Among them are about 1,100 children, according to the office of the governor of Orenburg.

The flood and heavy rains affect more than 6,000 residential buildings.

The dam broke on Friday after heavy rains.

The city of Orsk is located near the border with Kazakhstan. The authorities described the situation as difficult in the entire region and warned that the water level of the Ural River is also dangerously high in the Orenburg region, where almost half a million people live. According to the local governor, the situation is especially difficult in Orsk.

