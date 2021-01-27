Russia Almost 20,000 Russian-speaking people live in Helsinki, and for many of them Navalnyi is a hero: “What is happening now is the most significant thing in Russia in 20 years”

Demonstrations in support of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, were also held in Helsinki last weekend. HS interviewed seven Russian-speaking residents of the metropolitan area and asked what the protests around the world meant to them.

“Demonstrations the goal is not for Navalnyi to come to power, but for democracy and democratic institutions to come to power in Russia, ”says the 28-year-old from Helsinki. Pavel Petrov.

He is one of the leaders of the Russian opposition leader last weekend in Helsinki’s Senate Square and in front of the Russian Embassy on Tehtaankatu. Alexei Navalnyita supportive expressions. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, staggered protests went calmly, according to police.

Petrov, who moved to Finland to study at the age of 17, works as a research assistant at the University of Helsinki and is a candidate in the municipal elections on the RKP lists.

One of the organizers of last Saturday’s demonstration was Pavel Petrov on Tehtaankatu in front of the Russian Embassy.­

He stresses that the ongoing protests are above all about opposing Putin and his regime.

“In addition, the demonstrations are expressions of solidarity with the victims of the Putin regime. Not only Russians but also Ukrainians, for example, take part in them. ”

Support demonstrations The organization in Helsinki can be considered as expected, as according to the latest statistics, less than 20,000 Russian-speaking people live in the capital. Russia is the fourth most spoken language after Finnish, Swedish and Estonian.

Those who speak Russian as their mother tongue or as a second mother tongue living in Finland are largely Ingrian-Finnish returnees and their children. In addition, people from Russia come to Finland to study and work, for example, in expert positions at universities and in the private sector. You can also get to Finland through marriages.

In Helsinki It is essential for the protests that the voting behavior of Russian citizens living in Finland differs considerably from the votes cast by Russians living in Russia.

For example, in the 2016 Duma elections, the United Russia party represented by Putin received less than a third of the votes in Finland, while it received more than half in Russia. The Duma is responsible for the Finnish Parliament.

The Liberal Jabloko party, previously represented by Navalnyi, received a quarter of the vote in Finland. In Russia, it received two percent of the vote. In the 2011 elections, Jabloko received even more votes in Finland than United Russia.

It is also noteworthy that only a very small minority of those entitled to vote, for example in Helsinki, vote in the Russian elections.

Although All Russians who have moved to Finland and their children are no longer interested in voting and taking a stand on Russian affairs.

Who exactly are they, and what do they think about the situation?

A Vantaa resident who took part in the demonstrations in Helsinki Eilina Gusatinsky, 56, says Navalnyi had no reason to go.

Gusatinsky’s mother is Finnish and his father Ukrainian-Polish-Jewish. The parents once met at a university in Moscow, but later divorced.

“I went to the demonstration because Finland would not translate more. Finnish companies should review their attitude towards Russia. The most naval documentary about Putin’s palace should be shown in parliament and should be discussed. ”

Especially for young people, Navalnyi is still an important figure.

A student of visual communication at Laajasalo College Anna Sevostyanova, 22, says that he follows the situation in Russia very closely, even though he is a child of Ingrian Finnish returnees and was born in Finland.

Acting student Anna Sevostyanova on Tehtaankatu in front of the Russian Embassy.­

“What is happening now is the most significant thing that has happened in Russia in 20 years,” he says.

“Navalnyi has had to make sacrifices, but it encourages everyone to stand up against the Putin regime. Many really love him. The most naval documentary about Putin’s palace was comprehensively made and certainly opened the eyes of many people. ”

Sevostyanova and her schoolmates, with Russian and Croatian roots, studying acting Milana Novokmet, 21, are of the opinion that the clear dividing line between Putin and Navalny supporters visible in Russia is also real among Russian Russians.

Acting student Milana Novokmet in front of the Russian Embassy.­

“Everyone under the age of 40 I know is against Putin. But older people are defending Putin because he is strong and will not allow other countries to interfere in Russian affairs, ”Novokmet says.

Both think an important role is played by older people following Russian news.

“Russia’s mainstream media say Navalnyi is an unpopular blogger – although his video about Putin’s palace, for example, has been viewed on Youtube more than 80 million times.”

23 years old Kai Nordfors says he has quarreled often with his Russian mother and grandmother because they have different views on Putin. Nordfors’ Finnish father used to work in St. Petersburg for years, and the family eventually moved to Finland.

Kai Nordfors on Tehtaankatu in front of the Russian Embassy.­

Although Nordfors was born in Finland, he says that he grew up surrounded by Russian culture and attended Finnish-Russian schools.

“The older generation thinks Putin saved the country from post-Soviet turmoil in the 1990s. They are blind to how his administration has stolen money, ”he says.

Nordforskin refers to the Navalny Palace documentary.

“If you see it, then there can be no more misconceptions about things not going to fuck in Russia.”

Nordfors says that it belongs to a gender and sexual minority.

“In Finland, I can express my opinion completely openly for my rights, but it is different in Russia. Demonstrations and activism are super-dangerous activities there. ”

Is possible that Navalnyi would become a real option in Russia? Does he have a real chance to come to power?

The interviewees are skeptical about this. It’s not just about the Navalny, they say, but the whole system needs a big change.

“But he has great potential for power as a media person. The media election Navalnyi has actually already won, ”says Anna Sevostyanova.

Navalni’s abilities as a media person are also highlighted by a student of the University of Helsinki’s international master’s program in Russian Studies. Alexei Sevostayanov, 34, Anna Sevostyanova’s brother.

According to Alexei Sevostyanov, it is an achievement that Navalnyi has gained so much media visibility in Russia, where all the mainstream media is owned by Putin and his associates. Sevostyanov is photographed on Tehtaankatu in front of the Russian Embassy.­

“Navalnyi is a really skilled opposition figure who knows how to use the media to bring himself out. This is very important, because in Russia, the mainstream media and all the big companies are wholly owned by Putin and his entourage. Opponents cannot have an open election campaign in the media. ”

That is why, according to Sevostyanov, it is an achievement in general that Navalnyi has been able to gain so much media visibility.

“But what if he really got to power? How would he be able to negotiate with Putin’s inner circle, the ruling elite? I would like to believe in change, but it is also that power corrupts. ”

Also Professor of Russian Studies Vladimir Gelman is of the opinion that it is impossible to say where the protests will lead. Gelman divides his time between Helsinki and St. Petersburg.

Vladimir Gelman, Professor of Russian Studies at the University of Helsinki, on Tehtaankatu in front of the Russian Embassy.­

“But Navalnyi is undeniably a talented politician with support from all over society. He started his career with a rather low profile as an activist, but has risen to a huge reputation. He is a hero to many in the fight against Putin. ”

According to Gelman, the demonstrations themselves are the most significant of all in the current situation.

“The fact that they are held extensively outside St. Petersburg and Moscow in Russia and around the world: in Prague, Vienna, Paris, New York, Helsinki. People oppose Putin, his new palace and everything he represents. ”

