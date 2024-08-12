Expert Khazanov: Alrosa may stop diamond sales for a month or two

Russian diamond mining company Alrosa may stop selling its products abroad. Expert Leonid Khazanov allowed for such a development, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The Russian supplier may suspend deliveries for a month or two following its main competitor. Earlier, the world’s largest gemstone cutter, Indian Kiran Gems, decided to send 50,000 employees on forced leave. Due to weak demand for diamonds, the international corporation Da Beers also cancelled the August trading session and postponed sales dates to a later date. The reason given was an oversupply on the market.

Since January 1, 2024, the ban of the G7 countries on the import of rough and polished diamonds from Russia has come into force. Since the beginning of March, the measure has also been extended to diamonds of one carat and more, cut from Russian rough in third countries. This segment accounts for about 70 percent of the global retail diamond market.

In May, India, which is the world’s largest diamond cutter (the Asian country accounts for a total of 90 percent of global production) and one of Russia’s main partners, reduced its purchases of stones. According to the results of May 2024, the total volume of Russian diamond exports to India decreased by 13 percent year-on-year and fell to 352 thousand carats.