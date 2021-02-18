Russia may be removed from the Council of Europe due to refusal to comply with the requirement of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to release the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. About this in his Telegram– The channel was written by the vice-speaker of the State Duma, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Pyotr Tolstoy.

“I do not exclude that in the near future an emergency trilateral procedure may be initiated or monitoring will begin,” Tolstoy admitted.

He added that Moscow will make decisions based only on its own interests. “Navalny is not a political prisoner! But in Europe there is a huge number of them, which for some reason the ECHR does not pay attention to. And not all countries – members of the Council of Europe comply with the decisions of the European Court, ”said the deputy.

On February 17, Tolstoy announced that Russia would not comply with the ECtHR decision in accordance with the provisions of the article of the Constitution, which states that the country’s international obligations are fulfilled, but at the same time, “politicized interpretations of international bodies” in case of their contradiction with the basic law will not be executed.

On the same day, the ECHR demanded that Navalny be released from custody. The appeal was filed on January 20, even before the replacement of the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. It was formulated on the basis of the 39th rule of the rules of the European Court, according to which interim measures are a prohibition to the state of actions that may cause significant damage to the life and health of the applicant, or an instruction to the state to do something to avoid such damage.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was receiving treatment. The oppositionist fell into a coma on August 20 last year, he felt bad during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.

On February 2 of this year, Navalny’s suspended sentence in this case was changed to a real one after the Federal Penitentiary Service announced numerous violations of the suspended sentence.