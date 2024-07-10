Russia Allows Ukraine to Attend UN Security Council Meeting Following US Request

Russia has allowed a Ukrainian delegation to attend a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the request of the United States. This was stated on the Telegram channel by the political coordinator of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN Nadezhda Sokolova.

“What did the Ukrainians do differently at the UN Security Council this time? They sent a letter with a request to participate in the July 9 meeting consisting of one line: the demand itself. Without even the minimum protocol politeness,” the diplomat said.

And, as they say, “to the village grandfather” – just so as not to turn to Russia as the chairman of the Security Council Nadezhda SokolovaPolitical Coordinator of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN

The Russian side did not accept Ukraine’s request and noted that it could admit it if it received a correct request. Sokolova also added that Russia set Poland as an example to Ukraine. “The former certainly cannot be suspected of loving Russia, but they observe basic decency,” she explained.

The political coordinator specified that the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya, did not change his “provocative behavior”. “The Americans had to intercede on behalf of the Ukrainians. This option complies with the rules of procedure. As a result, we, as the presidency, decided to admit Ukraine,” Sokolova said.

Related materials:

Later, the permanent representative of Russia to the organization Vasily Nebenzya expressed the suggestion that it was fundamentally important for Ukraine to show that they stood above the norms established in the Security Council and had the right to dictate their own rules of the game.

Russia became the UN Security Council chairman on July 1. Its term will last for one month.

Russia Accuses UN of Double Standards

Nebenzya also accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of double standards. He recalled that “when something happens in Ukraine, the Secretary-General and his press secretary rush to immediately blame and condemn Russia,” without looking into the real reasons for this or that incident.

Nebenzya described the UN Security Council meeting itself due to the emergency in Kyiv as a dirty propaganda campaign by Ukraine. The Russian permanent representative expressed extreme regret that the World Organization was drawn into this.

We are waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian authorities, who apparently supplied the Zelensky clique with the NASAMS installation. Did they sanction its use in the attack on the children’s hospital, and also its placement in residential areas in violation of international humanitarian law? Vasily NebenzyaPermanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

Amid the diplomatic spat, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the incident in Kyiv was evidence of the need to begin peace talks. The politician said that this “tragic and terrible attack” confirmed Budapest’s fears about a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that only peace talks can prevent further destruction. “The growing suffering from the war should prompt world powers to abandon their pro-war policies and instead use peace policies to bring Russia and Ukraine to a ceasefire,” Orban said.

Moscow described the incident in Kyiv as a “PR operation on blood”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation around the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ anti-missile strike on the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv is a bloody PR operation by the Ukrainian authorities. “I believe that there are no coincidences in this regard,” the official said.

Related materials:

Peskov called Kyiv’s method dishonest, but at the same time well-known and repeated many times. He added that even such events will not help Russia reach Western countries, which can be explained by the dominance of Anglo-Saxon media abroad.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that the US hoped to keep quiet about the fact that an air defense missile hit the children’s hospital building. He suggested that the US authorities wanted to use this tragedy as a pretext for another supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The head of the diplomatic mission also recalled that Ukraine tried to shift responsibility for this crime to Russia. According to him, the hysteria that began in the US after this served as just another example of anti-Russian propaganda.