Russian Special Representative Lavrentyev: The United States will delay the withdrawal of troops from Iraq

The United States will delay the withdrawal of troops from Iraq after reaching agreements, admitted the special representative of the Russian President for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev. His words lead RIA News.

“The Americans, as it seems to me, will delay the resolution of this issue in every possible way, because at the moment they are not ready for this,” the diplomat said.

According to Lavrentyev, the United States believes that it is demonstrating yet another weakness by withdrawing troops from Iran. Against the backdrop of events in Afghanistan, this will look “very bad,” the special representative concluded.

Earlier, Lavrentyev reported that there is information about US plans to begin withdrawing military personnel from Iraq. He clarified that in this way Washington will meet Baghdad’s demands.

Prior to this, CNN, citing sources, also stated that the United States plans to begin negotiations with Iraq in the near future on the withdrawal of American troops. It was noted that the parties “are close to an agreement to begin a dialogue within the framework of the High Military Commission.”