New sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Joe Biden against Russia may lead to the termination of existing contracts between Moscow and Washington. Such a development of events was allowed by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who oversees the defense sector, at the Goszakaz forum, RBC reports on Wednesday, March 24.

According to Borisov, new restrictions from the United States completely prohibit the supply of high-tech products to Russia.

“It also says about high-tech products. But anything can be attributed to it. You can use this mechanism unilaterally and implement it in your own interests with a stroke of the pen, ”the Deputy Prime Minister noted, stressing that, first of all, sanctions may affect the aviation industry.

At the same time, Borisov clarified that the Russian side did not receive information about specific restrictions. “I don’t think they will be warned. They will do everything unilaterally, ”he said.

Earlier in March, RBC, citing statistics from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the US Department of Commerce, reported that new US sanctions on exports related to national security, which recently took effect, would affect less than one percent of annual US supplies to Russia in monetary terms.

On March 17, the United States announced new trade sanctions against Russia. These restrictions will affect exports related to national security. Until September 1, 2021, there are exceptions: in particular, for items related to aviation, space and items for encryption and software technologies.

These sanctions are a continuation of the restrictive measures introduced in early March. Then, nine companies from Russia fell under the sanctions, three from Germany, and one from Switzerland. The documents stated that the sanctions against these organizations were imposed “for proliferation activities in support of the Russian program of weapons of mass destruction.”