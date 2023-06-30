RACC member Zaitsev allowed the creation of laser and asteroid weapons in the USA

The US and other states can develop and test asteroid weapons under the guise of creating planetary defense systems. This was stated by an honorary member of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after K. E. Tsiolkovsky (RACC), General Director of the non-profit partnership “Center for Planetary Protection” Anatoly Zaitsev, writes TASS.

He allowed the creation of “kinetic, laser and even asteroid weapons.” According to the expert, Western states can develop them under the guise of creating means of protection against dangerous celestial bodies. “It can become, for example, a component of the space forces created in the United States with the aim of dominating space,” Zaitsev emphasized.

Earlier it became known that the United States can create an “absolute weapon” before 2027. It was reported that by this time the American strategic nuclear forces should acquire new combat qualities.