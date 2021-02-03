The Rosselkhoznadzor has authorized the supply of tomatoes to Russia from 12 Azerbaijani enterprises since February 5.

By data department, the decision was made taking into account the negative results of the quarantine phytosanitary examination of samples selected as a result of the video inspections of enterprises for the absence of contamination of their products with tomato moth.

The import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia was suspended on December 10 last year.

Pests were found in the supply of products: the South American tomato moth and the eastern moth.

Later, deliveries of tomatoes from the republic were partially allowed. As a result, their import into Russia became possible from 39 enterprises.