Prime Minister Mishustin approved the transfer of Serbian payments on Russian loans into rubles

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the project of the Ministry of Finance, according to which Serbia will be allowed to pay the debt on Russian loans in rubles. Document published on the official portal of regulatory legal information.

“All payments in accordance with the agreements are made by the Serbian side in favor of the Russian side in Russian rubles at the following exchange rates of foreign currencies to the Russian ruble established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation 10 calendar days before the actual date of payment,” the protocol says.

Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Finance to negotiate with the Serbian side and sign the relevant document upon reaching agreements. The protocol comes into force from the date of its signing and is valid until the full fulfillment of all obligations by the two parties.

Russia provided state export credits to Serbia in 2013 and 2019. On February 2, speaking in parliament, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he personally respects his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but noted that the refusal to impose sanctions on Russia cost his country the loss of allies, and confirmed course towards EU membership.