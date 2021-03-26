Vladimir Chulanov, chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health of Russia for infectious diseases, admitted that the restrictions imposed due to the spread of coronavirus will remain for the next one to two years. He stated this in an interview with Vesti FM radio station.

“For the next year or two, it will be necessary to observe certain restrictive measures and caution, including when traveling,” the specialist said. He also did not rule out the incidence of coronavirus in the autumn, however, in his opinion, in the coming months, the downward trend in the number of infections will continue.

Chulanov urged Russians not to forget that the daily increase in infections remains high. “The prognosis depends on a large number of factors, including how actively we will be vaccinated today,” he said.

Earlier, Chulanov said that the list of contraindications for vaccination against COVID-19 is very small. Vaccination against coronavirus is not recommended for severe allergic reactions in history, such as anaphylactic shock, as well as for acute infectious and non-infectious diseases. According to him, the listed diseases are temporary contraindications. So, when an acute infectious disease passes or remission of a chronic disease occurs, then a person can receive a vaccine.