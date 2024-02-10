Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora allowed North Korea to conduct nuclear tests

Russian authorities admit that North Korea (DPRK) may conduct a nuclear test, but in this case the US and its allies will be the culprits. This is reported by RIA News with reference to Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora.

According to him, the DPRK, in order to strengthen the defense capability of its state, will decide to conduct a nuclear test if provocations from Washington continue and become increasingly dangerous. “Of course, this is an undesirable scenario. But if this does happen, the responsibility will lie entirely with the Americans and their allies,” Matsegora concluded.

Earlier it was reported that North Korea, in protest against the exercises of South Korea, the United States and Japan, tested an underwater nuclear weapons system. The Institute of Underwater Weapons Systems at the National Defense Academy tested the Heil-5-23 underwater nuclear weapon system, which is under development, in the Sea of ​​Japan.

In response to these actions, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said the country would not produce a nuclear deterrent in response to the potential threat from nuclear-armed North Korea.