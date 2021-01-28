Russia allowed international flights from eight cities. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova at a meeting of the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, reports TASS…

From February 8, international flights will resume from the airports of Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Khabarovsk.

In addition, the number of regular flights to Egypt from Russian airports will be increased, with a frequency of no more than one flight per week from each airport.

Earlier, Russia decided to resume flights with Greece and Singapore. Flights will be operated from Moscow to Athens twice a week, to Singapore – three times a week.

Russia completely closed its borders, and also suspended international flights in connection with the spread of coronavirus at the end of March. The exceptions were export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Air transportation with other countries began to be partially restored from August 1.