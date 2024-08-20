Home policy

Franziska Schwarz

Arms race in the "First Person View" drone war

In the Ukraine war, there are reports of “drone swarms” over the Russian region of Kursk. It is therefore difficult to fight back.

Kyiv – That Russia in the “First Person View” drone war will be in Ukraine War has been rumored for some time. In the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk, the Kyiv Independent But now there is a new development: the “first-person view” drones, or FPV drones for short, are now increasingly said to be shooting down Russian military helicopters.

The invasion of Kursk was accompanied by “swarms of drones,” reports the Ukrainian news portal, which has viewed various videos of the events. They indicate that an FPV drone loaded with explosives recently tracked a Russian “Havoc” attack helicopter in Kursk and caused it to crash in mid-flight. Both passengers were killed.

Observers see drone attacks in Kursk as a new tactic

The Kyiv Independent believes that the incident is not an isolated case. According to another video, the scenario was repeated two days later at another Russian “Havoc”. The leadership in Moscow questioned the credibility of the reports. Such as the one from the military portal Defense Mirror. It reported on Monday (19 August) that Russian manufacturer Russian Helicopters had admitted that its machines were vulnerable to FPV drone attacks.

The FPV attacks could be a “conscious tactic” of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Kyiv Independent According to the report, the Russian private company Adventori is now working on armored anti-drone vehicles of the Volnorez (English “Breakwater”) type. However, their jammers still need “the finishing touches.”

Russia’s tactics against FPV drones in Kursk ‘useless’ according to military analyst

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, on the other hand, described the Volnorez systems as “overrated” and “practically useless,” according to the Kyiv Independent. The portal Army Recognition reported a few days ago about the “water breaker” system.

Ukraine, which has been fighting for more than two years against the Kremlin chief’s Vladimir Putin Ukraine, which has defended the war it started in 1945, launched a counter-offensive around two weeks ago and advanced into the western Russian region of Kursk. For the first time, Kiev has thus shifted the war to the enemy’s territory. Russia continues to occupy large parts of the east and south of Ukraine. (frs)