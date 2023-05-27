Russia | Alexei Navalny’s new trial begins next week

Navalnyi says he still does not know what exactly he is accused of.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will face court again next week, he says on Twitter.

The trial begins on Wednesday, May 31. It is related to extremism charges against Navalny, his aide Kira Jarmyš write on Twitter.

Navalnyi says that he received from the prosecutor more than 3,000 pages of a long description of the crimes he is accused of, but the description is unclear.

“Although this amount shows that I am a crooked and persistent criminal, I do not find out what exactly I am accused of,” he writes sarcastically.

Actual the indictment was confiscated because it was said to be a prohibited item in the Shizo isolation cell where Navalny is being held.

“No one cares, even if you are going to court, where you face a sentence of up to 30 years and you would like to know what you are accused of and how it is going to be proven.”

Assistant Jarmyš wrote later on Twitterthat information about the time of the trial had disappeared from the website of the Moscow District Court.

News agency According to Reuters, the documents circulating on the internet state that the charges of extremism include, among other things, Nazism, the establishment of an extremist organization and encouraging citizens to engage in illegal activities.

Navalnyi is currently serving over 11 years in prison for fraud and contempt of court. In April, it was reported that a new one has also been opened for him terrorism investigationwhich, according to Navalny’s allies, will be tried in a military court.