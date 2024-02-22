Alexei Navalny's mother stated this Thursday that she was able to see her son's body, He died last week in an Arctic prison, but denounced “blackmail” to “secretly” bury someone who was the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“They are blackmailing me (…). They want everything to be done secretly, without ceremony, they want to take me to the back of a cemetery, near a freshly dug grave, and tell me: 'here lies your son'. I do not agree with that,” said Liudmila Navalnaya in a video published by her loved ones.

AFP