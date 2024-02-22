You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Protester holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the Russian embassy, in Berlin, Germany.
Protester holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the Russian embassy, in Berlin, Germany.
Liudmila Navalnaya also reported on social networks that she was able to see her son's body.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
Alexei Navalny's mother stated this Thursday that she was able to see her son's body, He died last week in an Arctic prison, but denounced “blackmail” to “secretly” bury someone who was the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“They are blackmailing me (…). They want everything to be done secretly, without ceremony, they want to take me to the back of a cemetery, near a freshly dug grave, and tell me: 'here lies your son'. I do not agree with that,” said Liudmila Navalnaya in a video published by her loved ones.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #Alexei #Navalny39s #mother #denounces #pressure #bury #son #39secretly39
Leave a Reply