Russia Alexei Navalny’s health is said to have “deteriorated sharply” in a Russian prison, lawyers were unable to meet

An opposition politician is said to suffer from “severe back pain” and numbness of the leg.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi has reported that his state of health has “deteriorated sharply” in prison, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

Health concerns are also reported by news agencies AFP and Reuters.

According to The Guardian, I was Navalny’s close assistant Leonid Volkov had reported on Wednesday that Navalnyi suffered from “severe back pain” as well as swelling of his other leg.

According to the news agency Reuters, Navalny’s lawyers were supposed to meet in Navalnyi on Wednesday afternoon Finnish time, but they were not allowed to meet.

According to The Guardian, Navalny’s lawyers suspect that prison authorities are trying to cover up the fact that Navalnyi has had to be transferred to hospital.

“We don’t understand where Alexei Navalnyi is and why he is being hidden from his lawyers,” they had said.

This was the first time Navalnyi had not arrived at an agreed meeting with his lawyers.

Navalnyi was transferred earlier in March to the Pokrov prison camp in the Vladimir region, about a hundred kilometers east of Moscow.

Navalnyi was poisoned with a neurotoxin novice shock during his election-related Siberian tour last August.

He was rushed to intensive care in Germany, after which he returned to Russia. In his home country, he was arrested and transit to prison.