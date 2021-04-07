Russia Alexei Navalny’s condition is deteriorating, lawyers say: bulging of the septum is bothering, feeling out of control

Opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi needs treatment for one or more septal bulges, lawyers who met in Navalny on Wednesday say.

Russian captured by an opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin the condition is poor, says Navalny’s lawyer. Navalnyi is on hunger strike for the eighth day and a feeling has begun to disappear from his hands.

The Navalni team of lawyers got to meet their client on Wednesday. Team member Olga Mihailova told the news channel about the situation in Navalny To Djhd.

“He still has pain in his back and legs. In addition to the fact that the feeling has already disappeared from the legs, it has now begun to disappear from the hands, ”Mihailova said.

“The fever has turned into heat, but its situation varies. At the same time, he coughs. Of course he is exhausted because the hunger strike continues and he only drinks water. ”

Cough is a worrying symptom, as Navalnyi said on his Instagram account on Monday that three fellow prisoners had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. The prison administration has denied this.

At least Navalny does not have coronavirus, lawyers said earlier on Wednesday, as the man’s coronavirus test was negative.

Navalnyi is serving his parole at Pokrov Prison, about a hundred kilometers from Moscow. He has been transferred to a detention center treatment unit.

The team of lawyers another member Vadim Kobzev commented on his principal’s situation to a Russian news agency Interfaxille. According to Kobzev, Navalny has septal bulges.

“No one is even going to take care of him,” Mikhailova said To Djhd.

According to Mihailova, attempts are being made to prescribe drugs to Navalny, the anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac and niacin. They have not been widely used for 30 years, Mikhailova said.

However, according to lawyer Kobzev, the medical staff of the prison is afraid that real experts will come to the settlement and the staff’s own incompetence will be revealed.

Lawyers however, Navalnyi should be transferred from the hospital unit of the prison to a place where he can receive appropriate treatment.

The same demand was made on Monday by the Secretary General of the human rights organization Amnesty International Anges Callamard. He recalled that Navalnyi needs a special level of medical expertise as he is still recovering from an exceptional assassination attempt made with a chemical weapon.

Navalnyi openly blames the president for the assassination attempt in August Vladimir Putinia.

Bellingcat, a community specializing in the systematic investigation of open sources, showed that the staff of the poison unit at the Russian Internal Security Service FSB had been following Navalny for a long time. One of the members of the unit even confessed to the assassination attempt when Navalnyi cheated him on the phone.

Also The U.S. presidential administration, the White House, expressed concern about Navalny’s health on Wednesday night.

“The news that Mr Navanly’s health is deteriorating is disturbing to us,” said a White House spokesman Jen Psaki.

“We stress to the Russian authorities that they should take all necessary measures to secure his well-being. As long as he is in prison, the Russian government is responsible for his health and well-being. ”