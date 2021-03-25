On Wednesday, Leonid Volkov, one of the faithful aides of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, warned that his health had deteriorated since entering Pokrov prison, considered one of the worst in Russia. The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN for its acronym in Russian) issued a statement saying that Navalny is in a “satisfactory” state of health, but his relatives ask for reliable evidence.

Prokov prison is considered one of the worst in all of Russia. There the Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny, is serving a sentence, whose health would have deteriorated after entering the aforementioned prison, according to his closest collaborators.

“Since the end of last week he has suffered severe pain in his back. He told us that his leg is numb, that he cannot step on it,” Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny, wrote on his Telegram channel. “The abrupt deterioration in his health status cannot but cause deep concern,” he added.

Volkov claimed that the prison doctor had only prescribed two ibuprofen for pain. His lawyers also denounced that they had not been allowed to see him in prison, although Volkov later announced on Twitter that, after hours of waiting, the lawyers were able to enter the prison, which did not mean that they could meet the imprisoned opponent.

После 3.5 часов ожидания непонятно чего (других адвокатов сегодня у колонии не было, адвокаты имеют право на незамедлительный доступ к подзащитному) Михайлова и Кобзев прошли на территорию колонии. Это еще не значит, что они встретятся с Алексеем, будем ждать новостей от них. – Leonid Volkov (@leonidvolkov) March 25, 2021

About 160 figures of Russian culture issued a statement demanding that his lawyers be able to see him and that he be kept in normal conditions. According to them, there are “serious reasons to worry about his health and his life.”

According to the authorities, Navalny’s state of health is “satisfactory”

The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) issued a brief statement on Thursday informing that medical examinations had been carried out on several inmates, including Navalny, whose health condition is “satisfactory.”

“On March 24, at the FSIN centers in the Vladimir region, medical examinations were carried out at the request of convicted persons. The convicted A. Navalny was also examined. As a result of the examination, his state of health was assessed as stable, satisfactory”, reported the press office of the regional prison authority.

View of an Orthodox church on the grounds of the N2 penal colony, where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to serve a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for violating probation, in the city of Pokrov on March 1 from 2021.

Dimitar DILKOFF AFP

However, these explanations were not enough to allay the concerns of the opposition’s allies. “Now we are really concerned,” wrote the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation on Twitter. “Not even the Federal Penitentiary Service can describe Navalny’s condition as ‘good’.”

The allies of the Russian opposition announced last Tuesday that they hope to organize this spring the largest street protest against the Kremlin in modern history, to which the authorities have replied that such demonstrations are illegal.

With EFE and Reuters