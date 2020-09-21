Upgrade
Russia Alexei Navalnyi urges Russia to return his clothes, which he says are important evidence

September 21, 2020
According to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the poison was found in both his body and his body.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi said in a blog post published on Monday that novitch poison would have been found in laboratory tests not only on his body but also on his body.

An opposition leader who was being treated for poisoning at a Berlin hospital also demanded that Russia return his clothes on Monday, according to Reuters and AFP news agencies. According to Navalny, the clothes he called important evidence had been taken from him before he was flown from Siberia to Berlin.

“Given that novice shock was found in my body and getting poisoning through physical contact is quite likely, my clothes are very significant evidence,” he wrote according to AFP.

He demanded that the clothes be packed in a plastic bag and returned to him.

Navalnyi, which has been in a long coma but is now recovering, also released a new image on social media on Monday. On Instagram. Also pictured is his wife, whom he praised for his wife’s work during his recovery in a long writing.

Navalnyi is a well-known president in Russia Vladimir Putin critic. At least so far, Russia has not launched an actual criminal investigation into what happened, which Navalnyi also criticized on Monday.

On 2 September, a laboratory of the German Defense Forces confirmed that Navalnyi had been poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group. It is a chemical weapon that was developed in the Soviet Union. The presence of this poison has also been confirmed by laboratory tests in Sweden and France.

Navalny was suspected of being poisoned on August 20 in Tomsk, Siberia. Initially, Navalnyi was treated at a hospital in Omsk. From there he was taken to the Charité Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

