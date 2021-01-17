Russia Alexei Navalnyi to return today from Germany to Russia – Live broadcast from Berlin Airport

Navalny’s access to the trip is news in itself, as it is uncertain until the end whether the Russian authorities will allow Navalny access to the plane.

Russian leading opposition figure Alexei Navalnyi is returning to Russia today. He is scheduled to take off on a Sunday afternoon in Berlin on a plane departing for Moscow.

Access to the trip is news in itself, as it is uncertain until the end whether the Russian authorities will allow Navalnyi access to the plane.

Navalnyi has been recovering for five months in Germany, where he was evacuated unconscious on an ambulance flight in August after being poisoned in Siberia by a novice shock. In December, the Bellingcat investigative team and its partners released a report that Navalnyin was trying to kill the long-running security services of the FSB poison group.

Navalnyi announced its return on Wednesday at photo service Instagram. The message immediately attracted widespread attention, as the Russian authorities have clearly wanted Navalny to remain abroad.

Authorities have opened two new criminal investigations against him. In addition, the Russian Penal Sanctions Agency announced this week that it was demanding that Navalny be arrested for violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence. Navalnyi can therefore be arrested as soon as he arrives in Moscow.

Judgments and degrees have generally been considered political. Navalnyi himself said the aim of the new criminal investigations is to keep him out of the country.

According to several experts, he is also forced to return, as the position of a leading opposition figure requires being in Russia.

Berlin At Schönefeld Airport, the departure of Navalny had been watched at noon by about a hundred people. Most of those present were media.

Katja Raykova-Merz and Andreas Merz Raykov had come to show their support for the Navalny. Raikova-Merz is a Russian citizen but lives permanently in Germany with her German husband.

They have a self-made poster at the airport that says: The time for dictators is over.

According to Raikova-Merz, the personal demonstration was a spontaneous idea.

“We in Russia are so used to everything absurd,” said Katja Raikova-Merz.

Andreas Merz-Raikov and Katja Raikova-Merz arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport on Sunday.­

He said there was now a feeling that somehow support had to be shown to the Navalny. He has never met this himself.

According to Raikova-Merz, it is understandable that Navalnyi will return to Russia, although the idea of ​​it is worrying.

“His job is there.”

“It’s a little absurd for us to spend Sunday like this. But our thoughts are with Russian opposition activists in Moscow, ”Andreas Merz-Raikov said.

Lennon is scheduled to land at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, to which Navalny ‘s representatives have invited supporters.

Although there are 20 degrees below zero in Moscow on Sunday, thousands of people have announced their results. Indeed, the authorities started preparations well in advance to prevent a spectacular return.

Vnukovo Airport announced in good time that it would deny filming inside. The first tube buses arrived on Saturday night. Several well-known Navalny supporters living in the provinces said authorities had prevented them from traveling to Moscow.