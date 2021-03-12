Russia Alexei Navalnyi has been transferred from prison to an unknown location, an opposition politician’s Twitter account says

According to the Tweet, the lawyers had arrived at the prison in the morning, but were not allowed to see the Navalny. Eventually, lawyers were told that Navalnyi had left.

A Russian opposition politician serving his prison sentence Alexei Navalnyi has been transferred from prison, Navalny’s Twitter account says. The current location of Navalni is unknown.

According to the tweet, they were not allowed to watch the Navalny under the guise of “various excuses”. In the afternoon, they were told Navalny had left without specifying where.

