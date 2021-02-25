Russia Alexei Navalnyi has been transferred from Moscow prison – “They did not tell anyone where he would be sent”

It is possible that Navalnyi will now be transferred to a prison camp to complete his prison sentence.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi has been transferred from a Moscow prison, said Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the transfer could mean Navalnyi will be transferred to a prison camp where he is due to spend 2.5 years.

I came across another lawyer Olga Mikhailova said the defense team is not aware of where Navalnyi has been taken.

“They didn’t tell anyone where he was being sent,” Mikhailova told AFP news agency.

Navalnyi received a suspended sentence for embezzlement in 2014, but the verdict became unconditional because the court found he had violated the rules of probation after being hospitalized in Germany after an August poisoning attempt.

Navalnyi returned to Russia in January and was arrested immediately. The European Court of Human Rights (EIT) has requested I snatched the release. According to the court, the 2014 verdict is arbitrary and unreasonable.

European Union impose sanctions Russia in protest of Navalny’s arrest.

Navalnyi was arrested as soon as he returned from Germany to Russia. The arrest caused tens of thousands of people to take to the streets to demonstrate across the country.