Ljubov Sobol, a lawyer at the anti-corruption foundation founded by Navalny, is accused of violating the home peace of an employee of the security service FSB.

Russia has launched a criminal investigation involving an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin to make a scam call to a security service FSB employee, Russian media reports, including Fontanka as well as the news agency AFP.

Director of FBK, an anti-corruption foundation founded by Navalny Ivan Ždanov wrote on Twitter on Twitter that the foundation employees, a lawyer Ljubov Sobolia criminal charges have been brought against him.

Sobol is accused of violating the home peace of a security service FSB employee under threat of violence. He had arrived as a member of the FSB poisoning team Konstantin Kudryasev to the front door shortly after Kudryatsev had answered a scam call from Navalny.

In a scam call Navalnyi had caused Kudryatsev to reveal that the novitch poison had been smeared on his panties.

Navalnyi called two FSB employees on Monday and addressed the Secretary-General of the Russian Security Council and the former head of the FSB. Nikolai Patrushevin as an assistant. Navalnyi claimed to be calling for Patrushev and to make an account of the course of events.

The most scammed news outlets were reported on Monday by the investigative journalism site Insider and the investigative network Bellingcat with audio recordings and text conversations decoded into text.

The FSB has alleged the publication to be forged. The Kremlin has called the allegations in the Insider and Bellingcat investigations nonsense.

The protester presented the image of opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin in support of this protest in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.­

Sobol arrived at Kudryatsev’s apartment after Navalny’s call and appeared as an assistant to Patrushev’s secretary. At the door, Sobol had asked, according to Fontanka, how the poison group was trying to poison Navalny.

Kudryatsev had not opened the door. Police arrested Sobol near Kudryatsev’s apartment and interrogated him for hours.

On Friday, Sobol, 33, was arrested again and a search of his apartment was conducted. Sobol announced the arrival of the police on Friday morning on Twitter.

Technical equipment was confiscated from the apartment, including Sobol’s spouse’s and daughter’s computers. Sobol has been arrested and is being questioned by the Russian Committee of Inquiry.

Sobol has announced his intention to run for the Russian parliament, the Duma, in next year’s elections.