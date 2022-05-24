Russia, Alexei Navalny sentenced to 9 years in prison. The dissident on Putin: “A crazy thief”
No surprises from the Russia: the court of Fly confirmed on appeal the sentence of 9 years in prison under “severe regime” for the dissident Alexei Navalnytried for “fraud” and “contempt of court”.
The nemesis of PutinAndrei Navalny will soon be transferred to Pokrov, a maximum security penitentiary. Thus expressed the judge of a court of Fly which rejected the appeal of the Russian anti-Kremlin activist, sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court.
The main opponent from Putin he did not miss the opportunity to criticize his archenemy: “It is one stupid war what your Putin started, a war built on lies. A madman has his clutches on Ukraine and no one knows what he wants to do with it, a mad thief. You will all suffer a historic defeat ”.
